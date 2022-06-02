Show You Care
Hazardous spill closes street in Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 pm, The Iowa City Fire Department was on scene for a hazardous materials spill in the downtown area.

Authorities say Clinton Street from Burlington to Court is closed, including the Clinton/Court intersection in all directions.

They are asking that people avoid the area until the spill is cleaned up and the street is open.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

