Flora Pool opens June 3rd; free shuttle service starts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 3rd, Flora Pool will open for the 2022 season, and with it a free Flora shuttle service.

Daily admission is $2 for children aged 4-17, $4 for adults aged 18-61, and $2 for seniors aged 62 and older. Children 3 and under are free.

The Jule will offer a free Flora shuttle route beginning June 3rd in order to increase accessibility to the pool. The shuttle will operate continuously daily from 8:15 am to 6:40 pm with stops at Flora Pool or Irving Elementary approximately twice every hour. To see a detailed schedule of all of the stops or to view a map of the route visit www.cityofdubuque.org/florashuttle. All bus routes, including the free Flora Shuttle, are also available at www.cityofdubuque.org/myride. The Jule Dispatch can be reached by phone at 563-589-4196.

The Flora Pool schedule will operate under a preseason schedule from June 3rd to June 10th before operating under normal hours from June 11th onward.

The Pool schedule is:

Friday, June 3:

Adult Swim: 7 - 11 a.m.

Preschool Playgroup: 7 - 11 a.m.

Open Swim: 12 - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, June 4 – 5:

Open Swim: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Monday - Friday, June 6 – 10:

Adult Swim: 7 - 11 a.m.

Preschool Playgroup: 7 - 11 a.m.

Open Swim: 12 - 4:30 p.m.

Regular hours will begin on Saturday, June 11.

Monday – Friday:

Adult Swim: 7 - 8:30 a.m.

Adult Swim: 12 - 1 p.m.

Preschool Playgroup: 12 - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1 - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday:

Open Swim: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Swim: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Rentals: 5 - 7 p.m.

