Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins

The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021...
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The registration period for the ticket lottery for this year’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams has begun.

Fans with an Iowa zip code can enter for a chance to get tickets to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11.

Registration went live on Major League Baseball’s website Thursday morning, and it goes through June 9. A random drawing will happen on or about June 14.

Winners will be notified via email on June 15. They will then be able to buy two tickets and one parking pass.

This year’s Field of Dreams game will be the second game played at the MLB’s ballpark built near the Field of Dream movie site.

Last year, the Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller against the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Crash at 16th Ave SW and Wiley Blvd SW (PHOTO BY: CHAPMAN MIKKI)
Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids
Restaurant shares surveillance video of angry customer.
‘We get treated roughly everyday’: Restaurant shares stories of rude customers
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids
The company sent the announcement to prepare employees for upcoming new product programs that...
John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Waterloo to Mexico; new product line to take its spot

Latest News

President Biden is set to meet with the NATO Secretary General today... to discuss potential...
President Biden to meet with NATO Secretary General over Russia-Ukraine war
Witnesses reported seeing the building fully engulfed at one point.
One dead in Cascade building fire
Witnesses reported seeing the building fully engulfed at one point.
Multiple fire departments respond to Cascade building fire
The Uvalde Schools Police Chief has also spoken on the shooting for the first time in nearly a...
Uvalde Schools Police Chief speaks for first time in nearly a week