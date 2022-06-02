Death of 22-year-old sparks questions around city nuisance property policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Neighbors near a home at the center of a murder investigation in Cedar Rapids, say something should have been done sooner. Police were called to the house on 10th Avenue Southeast more than 90 times in five years leading up to the death of 22-year-old Emily Leonard.

Arthur Flowers lived at the home and is in the Linn County Jail on first degree murder charges. He’s accused of beating Leonard to death with a wooden board in April. Flowers home wasn’t considered a nuisance property until the month before Leonard’s death.

Flowers house did become a nuisance property in March but it had nothing to do with the amount of times police responded to his home. Number of police calls in a given time period don’t make a property a nuisance under current city code.

”It is a delicate balance, you know as you mention because we really want to protect victims of crime,” said Tiffany O’Donnell, Cedar Rapids Mayor.

Neighbors told TV-9 Flowers’ home was an obvious drug house.

City leaders have reviewed the nuisance policy many times including updating it in January, and we’re told those conversations are likely to continue.

“I expect the council will have conversations about this particular incident and ways that we can evaluate the current process and potential ways to be better,” Mayor O’Donnell said.

The Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association just reformed after a four year break. They plan to meet the second Monday of each month, and say residents can bring any concerns they may have as Cedar Rapids Police and representatives from SAFE-CR typically attend those meetings.

“My hope was that we’d be able to connect and develop those relationships and that foundation before something happens but unfortunately this problem house and the sad death of Emily Leonard happened before we got our association together. So hopefully moving forward we’ll be able to provide that liaison between the city and the residents here,” said Dorothy de Souza Guedes, President of Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association.

Mayor O’Donnell released the following statement Thursday, “The majority of Cedar Rapids residents — homeowners and renters alike — take pride in their homes and neighborhoods. In regards to nuisance activity, it is important that City code balances the rights of property owners, renters, neighbors and victims of crime. Nobody should feel at risk for dialing 9-1-1. Our ordinance is written to prevent penalty when a victim of a crime calls for emergency services.

We strive to be responsive to the needs of our community, and we’re always working to improve. City code and SAFE-CR provide effective tools for guiding landlords and property owners to take appropriate corrective action to end nuisance violations. We’re always open to examining new challenges and identifying solutions. City Council adopted amendments to Chapter 22A in December 2021, following months of engagement with the Cedar Rapids Police Department and other City staff, and several community and stakeholder groups. Staff continue to meet with stakeholders to ensure Chapter 22A is an effective tool for both residents and staff to ensure the safe and quiet enjoyment of life in Cedar Rapids.”

Every city has their own criteria for designating nuisance properties. For example, in Iowa City it’s not the number police calls, but specific criminal charges that can trigger action at a property. And in Waterloo, three police calls in less than a year that result in enforcement can deem it a nuisance. Police calls can be a factor in Dubuque as well.

