Day 1 of the boys state soccer tournament: West Liberty advances after an instant classic

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Comets of West Liberty were to story of the day after their 3-2 win in the 1A quarterfinals.

Jahsiah Galvan’s penalty kick in the second overtime period gave West Liberty the win over Nevada, advancing the Comets to the semifinals for the third straight tournament.

Also advancing, Beckman Catholic took a 2-1 victory over West Central Valley to move to the semifinals in class 1A.

The Trailblazers will face No. 6 seed Assumption, who took down North Fayette Valley 2-1.

The Tigerhawks finish the season 16-2 after making their second ever state tournament, after making their first in 2021.

The Marion Wolves lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Gilbert in overtime. The Wolves fall to 16-2.

For highlights from day 1 of the girls tournament, click here.

