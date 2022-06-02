Clermont man charged with child sex abuse pleads not guilty to all charges

CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clermont man accused of abusing a three-year-old girl at a daycare is pleading not guilty.

Matthew Nordum is charged with sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, and two counts of indecent exposure after officials say Nordrum assaulted the victim at a daycare sometime over the last year. Court documents say Nordrum was in a relationship with the daycare provider at the time.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Nordrum back in May. He ultimately turned himself in to authorities a day later.

A jury trial is scheduled to take place on August 17th, 2022.

