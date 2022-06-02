Show You Care
Clermont man charged with child sex abuse pleads not guilty to all charges

Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont
Matthew Eric Nordrum, 45, of Clermont(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clermont man accused of abusing a three-year-old girl at a daycare is pleading not guilty.

Matthew Nordum is charged with sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, and two counts of indecent exposure after officials say Nordrum assaulted the victim at a daycare sometime over the last year. Court documents say Nordrum was in a relationship with the daycare provider at the time.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Nordrum back in May. He ultimately turned himself in to authorities a day later.

A jury trial is scheduled to take place on August 17th, 2022.

