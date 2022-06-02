Boys 3A state soccer: Prairie makes history in PK’s
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On the verge of their first ever state tournament win, the Prairie Hawks needed to pull an upset.
With a strike on penalty kicks, they did just that.
The No. 7 seed Prairie took down No. 2 seed Johnston to move to the semifinals in class 3A.
The Iowa City West, looking to get back to the championship game, fell short of Pleasant Valley, 2-0.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.