Boys 3A state soccer: Prairie makes history in PK’s

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On the verge of their first ever state tournament win, the Prairie Hawks needed to pull an upset.

With a strike on penalty kicks, they did just that.

The No. 7 seed Prairie took down No. 2 seed Johnston to move to the semifinals in class 3A.

The Iowa City West, looking to get back to the championship game, fell short of Pleasant Valley, 2-0.

