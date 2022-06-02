Board of Regents approves 6% rate increase of Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Regents has approved a 6% chargemaster rate increase at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The University has stated that the push for the increase was driven by the pricing of peer academic institutions and increases in University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics payer contracts.

The rate will go into effect July 1st, 2022.

