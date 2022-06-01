Willie Ray Fairley cooks lunch for students, staff at Johnson STEAM Academy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff at Johnson STEAM Academy got a special treat on the last day of school Wednesday.

BBQ master, Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, stopped by to cook lunch at the school.

Fairley is known throughout the community for his efforts to feed thousands after the derecho. He also took a team to Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky to serve meals to victims of natural disasters.

