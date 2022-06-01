Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash on 16th and Wiley Blvd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle making dangerous and unsafe passes caused a crash in SW Cedar Rapids the Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper Bob Conrad reportedly encountered a vehicle making unsafe passes and traveling at a high rate of speed at 16th Ave SW and 80th St. SW near Hwy 30 and Hwy 100. The driver of the vehicle continued east on 16th Ave SW. Trooper Conrad was a “good distance behind the driver trying to catch them” when the driver of the alleged offending vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 16th and Wiley Blvd. and crashed into a vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Early reports indicate there are no fatalities, but there is no confirmation on the extent of the injuries at this point.

