Two 12-year-old drivers are racing in the Hornets division at Hawkeye Downs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They have a youth movement at Hawkeye Downs this summer.

Two 12-year-old drivers Beckett Flannagan of Alburnett and Tallan Chandler are racing in the Hornets division. They are not even teenagers yet, and they won’t get their driver’s license for 4 more years, but they are holding their own against the veteran drivers at Hawkeye Downs.

“I started at five in go-karts. My dad’s been talking to all these race tracks trying to get me into bigger cars, and finally, Hawkeye Downs was the only one that will let me drive at 12″ said Tallan Chandler.”

“Well the first time out here I went 70 mph. I told my dad that and he told me not to look at this speedometer while I’m racing,” said Beckett Flannagan.

