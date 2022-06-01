Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two 12-year-old drivers are racing in the Hornets division at Hawkeye Downs

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They have a youth movement at Hawkeye Downs this summer.

Two 12-year-old drivers Beckett Flannagan of Alburnett and Tallan Chandler are racing in the Hornets division. They are not even teenagers yet, and they won’t get their driver’s license for 4 more years, but they are holding their own against the veteran drivers at Hawkeye Downs.

“I started at five in go-karts. My dad’s been talking to all these race tracks trying to get me into bigger cars, and finally, Hawkeye Downs was the only one that will let me drive at 12″ said Tallan Chandler.”

“Well the first time out here I went 70 mph. I told my dad that and he told me not to look at this speedometer while I’m racing,” said Beckett Flannagan.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
The Dubuque Police Department
Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

Latest News

Highlights from day 1 of the girls state soccer tournament: Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock are...
Highlights from day 1 of the girls state soccer tournament: Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock are moving on
Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.
Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 30, 2022
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish.
John’s Big Ol Fish: Monday, May 30, 2022