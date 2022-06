CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gorgeous weather continues. Look for any isolated evening showers to come to an end. The clearing sky results in mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs stay comfortable in the 70s with dew points remaining in the 40s. Scattered rainfall chances return to the forecast just in time for the weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.