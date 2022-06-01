Show You Care
Senator Ernst visits veterans healthcare clinic, answers questions on Uvalde shooting

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) made four stops on Tuesday, the last of which came at a new Community Based Outpatient Care facility in Mason City.

“We want to ensure that veterans have a high level quality care, and we want to make sure the employees as well have a great place to work,” said Ernst.

The hope is this new facility can get many military members the healthcare they need in central Iowa.

“The first stop for all of our veterans to provide as many of the services that we can, either in person or by virtual modalities,” said Dr. Ethel Condon, the chief of primary care and specialty medicine in central Iowa.

The center will have many purposes for veterans in the area, from pharmacy needs to primary care. There will also be telehealth services.

“It enables a lot of our veterans to receive care whether it’s in their home or at a facility,” said Ernst.

“It’s harder for veterans to get access to healthcare in rural Iowa than it is for a much more urban state, so it allows us to really bring the services to our rural veterans,” said Condon.

Ernst also answered questions on the Uvalde school shooting a week after the tragedy. She remains committed to defending the 2nd Amendment, and mentioned that the US Senate appointed a bipartisan committee to address the issue.

“We want to make sure that we’re getting to the root cause of the issues, and addressing the actual problem,” said Ernst. “I am an adamant supporter of our 2nd Amendment, and any time that right is taken away from an individual, we need to make sure that it’s done through due process.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

