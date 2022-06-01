Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:01 pm on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE.
Witnesses reported two young male suspects had fired several rounds at a passing car and then fled on foot.
No injuries were reported. Officers on scene found shell casings and a bullet entry point on a car in the 1400 block of 4th Aveneue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 31-286-5491.
The investigation is ongoing.
