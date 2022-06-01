More Cedar Rapids pools to open June 4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More Cedar Rapids pools are set to open this weekend.

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center opened last weekend, on May 28, and now Bever, Ellis and Jones Pools will open on June 4.

This marks the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, that the city has operated more than three outdoor pools.

The city has schedules for lap swims and open swims posted on its website.

City leaders also gave an update on Noelridge Aquatic Center, saying it will not open until mid-June or later due to a mechanical issue with the pool’s heating system. The city said the part required to repair the heater will not be available until the middle of June at the earliest.

Warmer weather may help the pool open before then, but only if the temperatures stay warm, without dropping during the evening hours. The city said the water temperature at Noelridge is currently 65 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.