John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Waterloo to Mexico; new product line to take its spot

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico.

The cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024.

The company sent the announcement to prepare employees for upcoming new product programs that will move in its space. John Deere says that during the next 18 months they will “evaluate how the move will affect staffing levels, consistent with contractual terms and HR practices.”

