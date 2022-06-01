Iowa man convicted of sexually abusing sleeping woman

Show You Care
Jun. 1, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sexually abused a sleeping woman was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Evidence at the trial showed that 67-year-old Robin Roberts from the Meskwaki Settlement performed a sex act on the victim while she was asleep. She never consented to the sex and was not capable of consent when it happened.

Roberts faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

