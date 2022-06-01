Highlights from day 1 of the girls state soccer tournament: Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock are moving on

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last two state champions from 2A are advancing to the semifinals.

2019′s state title winner, Xavier, took down Spencer 3-1.

The defending champion Go-Hawks beat North Scott 2-1.

In 1A, Eastern Iowa teams put up a strong fight. Center Point-Urbana coming up short of the 5-time defending state champion Assumption Knights 1-0.

Dike New-Hartford came back to make a 3-0 game 3-2, but the Wolverins eventually fell to Underwood 4-2.

