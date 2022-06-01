Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Great white sharks’ dominance doomed giant megalodons, scientists say

A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.
A megalodon tooth is seen next to a great white's tooth.(Source: MPI for Evolutionary Anthropology/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists said they may have an answer as to why the giant shark megalodon went extinct.

They said they think the megalodon likely had to compete with the great white shark for prey, and the great white won the battle for survival.

The megalodon lived more than 23 million years ago and was almost four times the size of the great whites seen cruising oceans today.

However, in the fight for food, it lost out.

Scientists arrived at that finding using a new technique that looks at zinc levels contained in the teeth of dozens of shark species to see where each shark fit in the food chain.

Zinc plays a crucial role in bone development and preserves a record in the teeth of what kind of prey was consumed.

Scientists said they believe both great whites and megalodon sharks feasted on large fish, but the smaller-sized great whites didn’t require as much food to survive, giving them a competitive advantage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police seeking to identify two individuals present during Taboo Nightclub Shooting
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids
The crash remains under investigation.
Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula makers to meet with Biden on easing shortage
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, stopped by to cook meals for...
Willie Ray Fairley cooks lunch for students, staff at Johnson STEAM Academy