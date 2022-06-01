Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Flagman dies after race car hits him

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”(Norway Speedway)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A veteran flagman died Friday night after a race car hit him at Norway Speedway in Michigan.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Greg Maas died at the speedway around 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of a race car hitting a flagman at the speedway near the entrance to the pit area.

In a column posted on the Norway Speedway website, Dickinson County Racing Association President John Ostermann described Maas as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”

“We will race this Friday night in Greg’s honor. And yes, I can assure you that’s what Greg would want. Rest in peace my friend,” Ostermann wrote.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police seeking to identify two individuals present during Taboo Nightclub Shooting
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids
The crash remains under investigation.
Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

Latest News

A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Baby formula makers to meet with Biden on easing shortage
Jada Pinkett Smith appears on an episode of her online series "Red Table Talk." The latest...
Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss ‘shame,’ outcome of Oscar slap
Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to...
Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools