Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids

Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 12:37 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was called to the Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen for a report of a possible fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find extreme heat and heavy smoke. The fire eventually broke through the roof with flames as high as 20 feet.

Crews inside were evacuated because of large the large air handler on the roof and instead attacked the fire from above the building. The fire was under control at about 1:35 pm.

Employees inside the building had already evacuated prior to crews arriving. There was extensive damage to the building.

Preliminary evidence points to the fire starting in a piece of equipment.

The investigation is ongoing.

