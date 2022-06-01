Dubuque man charged with threat of terrorism after social media post

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 31st, police made contact with an individual who came across an alarming post on a Facebook page.

Police say that 42-year-old David Joseph Hanson Jr. made a concerning post on a Facebook page that stated “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip.” The post was made in a Facebook Page called “I Hate People.”

Police confronted Hanson at his residence. Hanson stated he posted it as a joke.

Hanson was charged with threat of terrorism.

