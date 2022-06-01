Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque man charged with threat of terrorism after social media post

Facebook was voted as the worst company of 2021 in a Yahoo! Finance/Survey Monkey survey.
Facebook was voted as the worst company of 2021 in a Yahoo! Finance/Survey Monkey survey.(Unsplash)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 31st, police made contact with an individual who came across an alarming post on a Facebook page.

Police say that 42-year-old David Joseph Hanson Jr. made a concerning post on a Facebook page that stated “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip.” The post was made in a Facebook Page called “I Hate People.”

Police confronted Hanson at his residence. Hanson stated he posted it as a joke.

Hanson was charged with threat of terrorism.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Emily Leonard.
Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Iowa State Patrol identifies person killed in Dubuque County crash
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police seeking to identify two individuals present during Taboo Nightclub Shooting
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids
The crash remains under investigation.
Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

Latest News

Collins Aerospace selected to provide new spacesuit for ISS crew and Artemis moon missions...
Collins Aerospace to produce NASA’s next-generation spacesuit
Dubuque County Attorney CJ May
2nd vote of ‘no confidence’ held for Dubuque County Attorney
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Judge grants motion for venue change for Fairfield teen accused of murder
Fire at Wilson Ave Dairy Queen
Fire damages Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast