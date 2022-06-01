Des Moines middle schoolers walk out in protest of gun violence

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Students at Merrill Middle School in Des Moines walked out of class Tuesday, demanding lawmakers do more to curb gun violence and prevent school shootings.

Many wore orange shirts, the color hunters wear for safety, and the color of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is Friday.

Seventh-grader Nile Carlson said he hopes lawmakers are watching.

“This is important to me because we have a lot of academic stress at school and a lot of social stress at school and the stress of getting shot while at school is not something I want to be included,” he said.

More protests are expected nationwide in the coming days.

