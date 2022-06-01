Cyclones extend Otzelberger’s contract; increase salary

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been rewarded with a contract extension and salary increase after leading the Iowa State men’s basketball program to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

Otzelberger’s debut season in Ames produced a 22-13 overall record, the school’s 21st NCAA Tournament bid, and sixth Sweet 16 appearance en route to a season-ending ranking of No. 23 in the coaches poll.

“T.J. Otzelberger and his staff orchestrated arguably the greatest turnaround in college basketball history this past year, inheriting a two-win program and leading it to 22 victories and the Sweet 16 in their first season, and I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success with this extension,” ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “I believe T.J. is building a championship culture within our program that fosters academic excellence, on-court success, and accountability, and I believe that the momentum our program enjoys will lead to future success under his direction.”

Otzelberger’s contract will increase from $700,000 annually to $1,200,000 and run through June 30th, 2027. There will also be an annual increase of $100,000 starting on July 1st, 2023.

