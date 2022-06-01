Show You Care
Authorities rescue 65 dogs and puppies in ‘terrible condition’

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 65 dogs and puppies "in terrible condition" from a breeder's property in Keokuk County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and Keokuk County authorities have removed 65 dogs and puppies from a property near Hedrick.

The ARL received a call from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida who was working on an animal neglect case where dogs had gone missing and were thought to be at a property in Iowa. Responders went to the suspected property and found dogs and puppies living outside in makeshift, overcrowded pens, with little protection from the elements. Some puppies were in wire cages inside a camper with no heat.

A veterinarian evaluated the dogs at the scene and determined that all of them needed to be removed immediately.

The dogs were taken to ARL veterinarians for medical care. One dog was found to be missing part of one of her back legs. The injury is so severe that the bone is exposed.

Many of the dogs and puppies are underweight, suffering from ear and eye infections, diarrhea, and upper respiratory infections. The puppies all appear to be infested with parasites. Many of the curly-haired dogs are suffering from severe, painful matting with feces caked into the mats.

48-year-old Jason Munn was arrested by authorities in Colorado for animal cruelty.

Donations to help provide food and medical care for these dogs can be made online (https://bit.ly/3K2Mrtu) or by mail/in person (5452 NE 22nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313).

