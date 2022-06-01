Audit finds more than $12K in improper disbursements by Iowa Safe Schools

Show You Care
Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.(Iowa Safe Schools)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Safe Schools had more than $12,200 in improper disbursements over four years, according to a new report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand released the report on Wednesday detailing the improper disbursements of Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds.

The Attorney Genera’s Office requested the investigation over alleged improprieties regarding financial transactions using the funds from July 1, 2016 through December 31, 2020

The improper disbursements included $7,775.27 of altered invoices and $4,427.10 of improper payroll costs submitted for reimbursement, according to the report.

The report also found Iowa Safe Schools did not maintain sufficient supporting documentation for an additional $13,700.41 of disbursements on the VOCA reimbursement requests. Sand said those disbursements went toward things like travel costs, rent and equipment reimbursements. He also said that though those costs may have been allowable for the program, they are considered questioned costs because federal rules require adequate documentation.

In the report, Sand recommended Iowa Safe Schools implement procedures to strengthen internal controls. That includes performing reviews of grant agreements and reimbursement requests before approval is given, and ensuring all disbursements are supported by adequate documentation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

