Apartment structure fire displaces family in NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:52 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Glass Rd. NE for a report of smoke with smoke alarms going off in an apartment.

Crews on scene found light smoke in an apartment coming from the vent hood over the stove. The hood was removed to find smoke coming from the ductwork.

An investigation on scene resulted in locating a fire in the apartment below. The fire had already burned and all but put itself out from lack of oxygen. Firefighters deployed a hose line and extinguished the remaining fire.

Nobody was at the apartment at the time of the fire, but the fire caused a moderate amount of damage to the property, causing the 6 residents (2 adults, and 4 children) to be displaced.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

