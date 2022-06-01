Advocacy groups spending thousands on state-level Republican primaries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three conservative-leaning advocacy groups spent more than $367,000 in one month on Republican primary races at the statehouse level, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello), who is currently in a primary against Rep. Steven Bradley (R-Cascade), said he believes these groups are using their money to show lawmakers in Des Moines the consequences of voting against policies they support.

“They want to assert themselves in Des Moines and say, ‘hey look [at] what we did to take Representative Hein out and if you don’t abide by what we want, then we can take you out too,’” he said.

Americans for Prosperity, which is known for being funded by David and Charles Koch, is a libertarian conservative political advocacy group. It spent around $33,000 on behalf of candidates across Iowa for purchases like digital media.

Rep. Steven Bradley, who has received about $12,000 from the group, said his views on policy don’t change from these independent expenditures because his views are already decided. He said these groups are supporting candidates, who share their views similar to any other person participating in politics.

“They’re promoting my agenda and I’m okay with that,” Rep. Bradley said.

Rep. Hein said he has spent more than $100,000 on his campaign so far and believes Americans for Prosperity has spent much more than the data currently available online through the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. He said he believes the group is punishing him for his bill requiring most gas stations to sell E-15 fuel, which was signed into law in May.

The Family Leader, which is a conservative advocacy group trying to install “Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government”, has also spent around $16,000 on behalf of Rep. Bradley.

The advocacy group spent around $33,000 in May. Some of those funds went to Republican primary challengers, like Zach Dieken and Helena Hayes.

Dieken is running against Rep. Dennis Bush, who is against Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s (R) school voucher bill. Gov. Reynolds endorsed Dieken and other challengers in primaries against incumbents who didn’t support the bill.

According to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, an advocacy group that supports school vouchers similar to Governor Reynolds’ proposal called the American Federation for Children has spent more than $220,000 on behalf of candidates in May.

Copyright 2022 KCRG All rights reserved.