2nd vote of ‘no confidence’ held for Dubuque County Attorney

Dubuque County Attorney CJ May
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Just one day after the Fraternal Order of Police held a ‘no confidence’ vote for Dubuque County Attorney CJ May, another association did the same.

On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney’s Association held a vote of ‘no confidence’ against CJ May, citing lack of office management, lack of proper training for staff, office toxicity, and lack of cohesiveness in their decision.

The Association is made up of the 6 prosecuting attorneys employed by Dubuque County. The Association states that Richard Kirkendall, who is running against May to be the next Dubuque County Attorney this fall, did not have a vote in the decision.

“...This statement is not taken lightly. The Association realizes the potential consequences of this statement on our employment, but we feel the current direction of the County Attorney’s office is untenable moving forward, if Mr. May were reelected. Mr. May’s leadership is deficient in many areas necessary to effectively lead the office of the Dubuque County Attorney...”

You can read their full statement below:

