Williamsburg teacher runs 5k for 343 days straight to honor firefighters killed on 9/11

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.

Mulliken is running a 5k a day for 343 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.

It has been a battle for Mulliken running through injuries and sickness, but he has never missed a day.

“There are times when I wanna stop and I just remind myself, hey, today’s firefighter didn’t stop,” he said. “They did their job and I have to do mine and keep going.”

Mulliken is also raising money through the National Fallen Firefighters organization.

