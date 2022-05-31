Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m.

Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the scene. They are 16-year-old Brayden Proctor, 19-year-old Tricia Randall, and 21-year-old Devon Dirkes.

The crash remains under investigation.

