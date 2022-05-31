Multiple fatalities on Iowa roads over Memorial Day weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood of Knoxville died after losing control and crashing into a pick-up truck just before 3 p.m. Monday on the city’s west side.

In Dubuque County, 18-year-old Angelyssa Lee of Epworth was a passenger that died when a van, driven by another 18-year-old, lost control and crashed into a ditch.

61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Greene struck another motorcycle that was slowing down in front of him.

In Adair County, a man died and a woman was hurt, after a chain-reaction crash near the Freedom Rock. Troopers say Jay Thysen and a passenger were on a motorcycle, yielding to another car when a third car rammed into the motorcycle. Thysen was rushed to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day.

