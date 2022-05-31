Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Multiple fatalities on Iowa roads over Memorial Day weekend

At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past...
At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol.(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood of Knoxville died after losing control and crashing into a pick-up truck just before 3 p.m. Monday on the city’s west side.

In Dubuque County, 18-year-old Angelyssa Lee of Epworth was a passenger that died when a van, driven by another 18-year-old, lost control and crashed into a ditch.

61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Greene struck another motorcycle that was slowing down in front of him.

In Adair County, a man died and a woman was hurt, after a chain-reaction crash near the Freedom Rock. Troopers say Jay Thysen and a passenger were on a motorcycle, yielding to another car when a third car rammed into the motorcycle. Thysen was rushed to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
The Dubuque Police Department
Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

Board of Regents to decide on proposed 6% rate increase of Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals
Cedar Rapids Police seeking to identify two individuals present during Taboo Nightclub Shooting
She was convicted of Burglary in the First Degree in Muscatine County and admitted to the...
Davenport inmate escapes on work release
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast