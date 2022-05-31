Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Linn County Deputy returns to Coggon Casey’s for first time since shooting

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in...
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in Coggon where he was shot nearly a year ago when responding to an armed robbery.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Will Halverson made his first trip back to the Casey’s store in Coggon where he was shot nearly a year ago when responding to an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office Tweeted pictures, and said Halverson “was surprised by the tremendous show of support from his law enforcement family.”

Halverson spent 17 days in the hospital before returning home. The city of Coggon later presented him with a Key to the City.

The shooting happened at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13.

The man accused of shooting Halverson was arrested after a more than 12-hour-long manhunt.

Stanley Donahue, 36, of Chicago, is facing several charges including attempted murder.

His trial was set for July, but it has been delayed until further notice, because the lead defense counsel will leave the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office before the trial begins.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
The Dubuque Police Department
Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says

Latest News

The agreement sells the property to the developer, and allows them to begin building a hotel...
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony set for Tuesday for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites
An Iowan is set to go head-to-head with spellers from across the country at the annual Scripps...
Iowa 13-year-old to compete in national spelling bee
An Iowan is set to go head-to-head with spellers from across the country at the annual Scripps...
Scripps National Spelling Bee begins Tuesday
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Linn County Sheriff’s deputy in Coggon