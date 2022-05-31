LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony set for Tuesday for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

Show You Care
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Tuesday for Ottumwa's Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

The agreement sells the property to the developer, and allows them to begin building a hotel...
The agreement sells the property to the developer, and allows them to begin building a hotel next to Bridge View Center.(KYOU)
By KYOU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday morning for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St.

The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between the City of Ottumwa and Cobblestone Hotel Development last September.

The hotel will cost $9.9 million. The finished product will be a 4 story, 84-unit hotel.

Bridge View Center Executive Director Scott Hallgren called the project a “game changer.”

Meet Ottumwa Executive Director Andrew Wartenberg stressed the importance of a hotel by Bridge View: “We need to have a host hotel.”

In their pitch to the city council, they said the hotel will bring in more events, more people, and more notability.

