Dubuque leaders kick off ‘Riverboat Twilight’ event

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Dubuque leaders held a ribbon-cutting, to welcome a new riverboat stop in the city.

The Ceremony was held at Port of Dubuque Ice Harbor and featured a ship that’s a replica of a classic Victorian steamboat.

Riverboat Twilight ships will travel down the Mississippi River for 90-minute sightseeing cruises, 1-day, and 2-day river cruises.

You can find more information on the cruises at the link here.

