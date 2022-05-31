Dubuque leaders kick off ‘Riverboat Twilight’ event
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Dubuque leaders held a ribbon-cutting, to welcome a new riverboat stop in the city.
The Ceremony was held at Port of Dubuque Ice Harbor and featured a ship that’s a replica of a classic Victorian steamboat.
Riverboat Twilight ships will travel down the Mississippi River for 90-minute sightseeing cruises, 1-day, and 2-day river cruises.
You can find more information on the cruises at the link here.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.