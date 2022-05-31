Show You Care
Davenport inmate escapes on work release

She was convicted of Burglary in the First Degree in Muscatine County and admitted to the Davenport work release facility on May 25th, 2022.(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, May 29th, a Davenport woman failed to report back to the Davenport work release facility as required.

Police say 29-year-old Samantha Ann May is a 5′3″ female that weighs 140 pounds. She was convicted of Burglary in the First Degree in Muscatine County and admitted to the Davenport work release facility on May 25th, 2022.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

