Cooler and comfortable start to June

By Joe Winters
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the cold front slides to the east cooler weather move in. June begins with some very comfortable temperatures and dew points. Partly cloudy to the mostly sunny sky will be expected throughout the week. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s make for a nearly perfect week of weather. The only chance for showers, isolated though they be is Wednesday night. Have a great night!

