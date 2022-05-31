Cedar Rapids Police seeking to identify two individuals present during Taboo Nightclub Shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals that were present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting that took place on April 10th, 2022.

If you know or can identify either of these individuals, please call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5457.

You can also report anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.

