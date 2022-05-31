Boats still on the water, regardless of gas prices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Regardless of higher gas prices this year, Americans still used boats and cars to get away during Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, 8.3 percent more Americans are expected to have traveled this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. Those who traveled will have spent more money because flights, hotels, and gas prices are more expensive this year.

Brian Willging, who said he saw more boats floating than sailing this year, said gas prices are affecting his ability to drive his boat. He said he doesn’t like paying more for gas.

“It cuts down on some of the fun you can have,” Willging said. “You can’t run around all day like you used too, but, you make time, you make do.”

Andrew Dal Santo, who was on a boat near Dubuque on Monday, said the higher prices will also cause him to move money around in his budget.

“I’ll probably end up cutting costs somewhere else to pay for a little more fuel,” he said. “Just because I got the boat, I might as well use it.”

TV9 spoke with campers at Sugar Bottom Park on Friday with a similar attitude. One camper, Doug Martin, said the price to fill his RV with gas doubled from around $250 to $500. He said the increase is an adjustment, but he still wanted to go on his annual trip to the camping site.

“We bought it for the fun, not for the budget,” Martin said. “But, it would be nice to have the extra money to spend on something else.”

AAA said the price for an average flight is 6 percent higher, while the price for a hotel is 42 percent higher.

Joe Eckrich, who also plans to spend his weekend at Sugar Bottom Park, said it seems like everything is increasing in price. He said the increase isn’t stopping him from traveling, either.

“I don’t like it,” Eckrich said. “At the same time, we can do it, we’ve got to. We’ll adjust.”

