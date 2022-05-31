Show You Care
Board of Regents to decide on proposed 6% rate increase of Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At a board meeting on Wednesday, the Board of Regents will decide whether or not to approve a 6% chargemaster rate increase at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The University has stated that the proposed increase is directly driven by two factors. First, its charges are relatively low compared to peer academic institutions. The second factor involves limits on charge increases in University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics payer contracts. Many commercial payers limit annual facility charge increases to no more than 6%. Given UIHC’s low charge levels, it would be reasonable to increase charges to the 6% level, given the cap on charge increases in many of its contracts.

The proposed increase is the same rate of increase that the Board has approved in the past.

The rate, if approved, would go into effect July 1st, 2022.

