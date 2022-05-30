Show You Care
Windy and warm Memorial Day, storms possible tonight

Plan on a warm and very windy Memorial Day.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll make a run to around 90 degrees on this Memorial Day across much of eastern Iowa. The wind is a big part of this weather story as well with gusts as high as 50 mph. A cold front will move into the area tonight into tomorrow, leading to chances of scattered thunderstorms. Given how much humidity we’ll have built up, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out and any storm will also have the potential of heavy rainfall. Once this front pushes through the area, quieter weather is likely the rest of the week along with comfortable highs into the 70s.

