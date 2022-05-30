Show You Care
Vehicle rolls on Interstate 380 onramp, one hurt

A vehicle on its roof on an onramp to Interstate 380 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
A vehicle on its roof on an onramp to Interstate 380 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.(Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Buchanan County on Sunday.

At around Noon, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the interchange between Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and Interstate 380. Deputies believe that a 2008 Mercury Mariner was traveling southbound on Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and turned onto the onramp onto I-380. During the turn, the right-rear tire fell off, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries that did not require additional treatment.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

