Vehicle rolls on Interstate 380 onramp, one hurt

SHADY GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Buchanan County on Sunday.

At around Noon, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the interchange between Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and Interstate 380. Deputies believe that a 2008 Mercury Mariner was traveling southbound on Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and turned onto the onramp onto I-380. During the turn, the right-rear tire fell off, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries that did not require additional treatment.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.