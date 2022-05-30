Show You Care
Trial delayed for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.
Arthur James Flowers, 62, of Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a woman in his home last month has been delayed.

Arthur Flowers’ trial was originally set to start June 7. It’s been pushed back three weeks to June 28.

The 62-year-old is charged with first degree murder for the death of Emily Leonard. She was found in the bathroom of his home on 10th Avenue Southeast.

Police believe Flowers beat Leonard to death.

He has pleaded not guilty.

