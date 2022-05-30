Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

The Dubuque Police Department
The Dubuque Police Department(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque.

Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The three victims are expected to survive.

Officers also found three vehicles with damage.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal
Cedar Rapids Prairie High School graduation in 2022.
College enrollment drops as more students move toward trade jobs
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
One killed, another hurt in early morning Waterloo shooting
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise