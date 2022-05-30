Three dead in Waterloo crash Monday morning

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police say three people were killed Monday morning when a vehicle and a semi crashed.

In a crash report, police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10 a.m.

Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the scene. Police did not release their names. They also did not give the condition of the semi driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

