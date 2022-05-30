Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Showers and storms are possible overnight, some may be strong to severe

Showers and potentially severe storms are possible Monday night
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a warm day across Eastern Iowa, with highs in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay quiet through the evening. However, a cold front will move into Iowa overnight, bringing a chance for showers and storms into the region around and after midnight. Some storms may be strong to severe in areas west of I-380. The main hazards are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After the storms move through our western counties, they’ll continue east through the I-380 corridor and towards the Mississippi River. However, the storms aren’t expected to be severe once they reach the I-380 corridor. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning. Another round of showers and storms is possible mid to late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe south and east of I-80 along the Mississippi River. Damaging winds and hail are the primary hazards with a low chance for tornadoes. Highs Tuesday will rise into the low 80s.

After Tuesday, temperatures will cool into the 70s through the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Chances for storms will return Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids casino advocates release plans for $250 million proposal
One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash
Schuyler Snakenberg.
Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting
Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
A vehicle on its roof on an onramp to Interstate 380 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Vehicle rolls on Interstate 380 onramp, one hurt

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, May 30
kcrg wx
Windy and warm Memorial Day, storms possible tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Memorial Day
Scattered clouds continue tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, May 29