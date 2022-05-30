Showers and storms are possible overnight, some may be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a warm day across Eastern Iowa, with highs in the 80s and 90s and plenty of sunshine. We’ll stay quiet through the evening. However, a cold front will move into Iowa overnight, bringing a chance for showers and storms into the region around and after midnight. Some storms may be strong to severe in areas west of I-380. The main hazards are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. After the storms move through our western counties, they’ll continue east through the I-380 corridor and towards the Mississippi River. However, the storms aren’t expected to be severe once they reach the I-380 corridor. Overnight temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning. Another round of showers and storms is possible mid to late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe south and east of I-80 along the Mississippi River. Damaging winds and hail are the primary hazards with a low chance for tornadoes. Highs Tuesday will rise into the low 80s.

After Tuesday, temperatures will cool into the 70s through the weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Chances for storms will return Saturday and Sunday.

