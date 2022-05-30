Show You Care
Production to resume after a fire at a plant in Waverly

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Production is set to resume on Monday at GMT Corporation in Waverly. That’s in the 2100 block of Bremer Avenue.

The company says there was a minor dunnage fire outside. According to a post Sunday on the company’s Facebook page, all the employees got out safely and no one was hurt.

It’s not clear yet what started the fire. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, production will resume Monday at 6 p.m.

