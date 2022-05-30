Show You Care
Oxford couple honors deceased veterans for Memorial Day

By Phil Reed
May. 29, 2022
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 10 years a married couple in Oxford has honored local deceased veterans with a handmade cross at their graves with what branch of the military they served in, and a flag.

The process has grown over the years from one cross made for an in-law’s grave, to around 250 crosses for graves across the entire cemetery.

The work takes a team of about a dozen volunteers hours to do. The crosses are for veterans from wars dating as far back as the Spanish-American War, both World Wars, and the Civil War.

The crosses will be up until Tuesday.

