Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 in seven innings in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) plays No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game.

Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines.

Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season.

Seven different Hawkeyes (36-19) pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle a fire at Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge in Shueyville on Saturday, May 28,...
Fire causes significant damage to restaurant in Shueyville
The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the bear running...
Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town
FILE-A black bear seen in a neighborhood in Hesper, Iowa, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A similar...
Decorah Police report black bear sighting
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Schools placed on lockdown after reports of armed man near Pence Elementary
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews speaks during a campaign kickoff event at NewBo...
Cedar Rapids mayoral candidate Amara Andrews, PAC fined for violating campaign finance law

Latest News

Center Point-Urbana takes young talent and experienced leadership into the state girls soccer...
Center Point-Urbana takes young talent and experienced leadership into the state girls soccer tournament
Center Point-Urbana takes young talent and experienced leadership into the state girls soccer...
Center Point-Urbana takes young talent and experienced leadership into the state girls soccer tournament
WATCH: Western Dubuque baseball, Linn-Mar softball, pick up big wins on the diamond
Western Dubuque baseball, Linn-Mar softball, pick up big wins on the diamond
West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team
West High’s Shin and Singh win the 2A state doubles championship on their 17th day as a team