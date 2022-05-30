Man injured in Sunday evening shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening.

Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

As officers investigated at the scene they did find shell casings from a shooting. Police have no suspect information at this time and are still investigating.

